Why metal sector rose by as much as 24% in April

Indian market closed flat with a negative bias in April but the Metal Index emerged as an outperformer, rallying 24 percent in April, and over 50 percent so far in 2021. Experts expect rally in metal space to continue for some time; however, investors sitting on gains can book some profits. Metal stocks have fared well over past few months on expectations of large infra spending by US and China, a potential price spike due to demand-supply mismatch, minimal capacity additions in past few years as well as bull run seen in industrial metals. Globally, copper has risen to the highest level in over a decade, zinc and aluminium have rallied to a 3-year high, while iron ore has surged to historic highs.