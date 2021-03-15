markets

Why IT stocks are on investors' radar

Software stocks are back on investor radar. The S&P BSE IT index gained 3 percent in the week ended March 12, 2021, compared to 0.7 percent for Sensex. Experts said increasing volatility in stock markets, uncertainty from a jump in US bond yields and rising commodity prices are making investors stick to defensives – companies that provide consistent dividends and stable earnings. Moreover, the IT sector is also playing catch-up after underperforming for the past weeks. All eyes will be on the upcoming US Fed policy meeting that could impact currency movement against the USD. A fall in rupee against USD is seen as positive for sectors like IT as big IT companies earn a majority of their revenue in USD.