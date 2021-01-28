markets

Why is the colour fading from paint stocks?

Paint stocks are a slightly depressed lot this week after news emerged that the Aditya Birla's flagship Grasim Industries is splashing out Rs 5,000 crore on its entry into the decorative paints business. That threatens to disrupt the cosy oligopoly in the paint market, with Asian Paints as the undisputed market leader, while Kansai Nerolac, Berger Paints and Akzo Nobel have carved out their respective niches. At stake is an Rs40000 crore market that comes with healthy margins that any new company would love to get their hands on. While others have tried before and barely made a dent, nobody has put so much at stake.