markets

Why is market ignoring rising inflation?

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are at record highs as India's retail inflation surged to 6.30 percent in May. Rising inflation is typically a cause of concern for the market. Higher cost adversely affect a company's income and profits and casts a shadow on the market as well. But the market is now taking comfort from falling COVID-19 cases and unlock measures announced by the states, which could trigger a better-than-expected economic recovery. A good monsoon is forecast, which will also help keep food inflation in check.