Why FPIs were net sellers in July

After a strong buying in June, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been on a selling spree in the Indian market in July so far. As per data available with NSDL, FPIs have taken out Rs 2,257 crore from the Indian market so far this month. Concerns over rising inflation, the global spread of the delta variant of coronavirus and rich valuations of the market are the primary reasons that prodded FPIs to take money off the table. The sluggish pace of economic growth, uninspiring June quarter earnings and a stronger dollar have also kept FPIs away from the Indian market. Since valuations are high and FIIs are sitting on big profits they can be expected to sell at higher levels, experts said.