Why consumer durable sector took a hit last week

The S&P BSE Consumer Durable sector, which fell more than 2 percent for the week ended May 7, was also the top sectoral loser at a time when Nifty closed with gains of more than 1 percent. The consumer durable goods include appliances for domestic use like washing machine, television, refrigerator, and air conditioners, etc. The rise in COVID cases led to partial lockdowns in various parts of the country which has hit business activity. It has limited the movement of goods as most shops remained shut. Consumer durable goods like AC, refrigerator, coolers, have maximum sales during hot months of March-June and any disruption can lead to a full flattish year for them, they say.