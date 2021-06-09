markets

Why are the youth flocking the market?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has crossed the milestone of 7 crore registered users. This list is dominated by the youth. Of the total number of users, 38 percent fall in the 30-40 age bracket, followed by 24 percent in the 20-30 category and 13 percent of 40-50 years, a BSE report said. Young investors of 20-40 years contributed 82 lakh of the 1 crore user additions from 6 crore. Why the interest? COVID-induced market crash and the subsequent recovery, easy availability of trading apps for the tech-savvy generation, work from home due to the pandemic and the pursuit of alternate source of income have all fuelled the influx of a new crop of retail investors.