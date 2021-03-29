Where is Nifty50 headed in FY22?

Nifty50, which touched a lifetime high of 15,431 on February 16, has rallied by about 70 percent so far in FY21. Experts advise investors to pare their expectations for FY22 where returns could be in the high teens. The most aggressive target for Nifty50 is at 17,500-18,500 for FY22, which translates into an upside of 20-27% from current levels (14,507) – subject to certain conditions. Experts feel that if there are no further lockdowns, the US Fed stays accommodative, corporate earnings are healthy, economic data remains strong, fresh highs are possible. The strategy to be followed is a buy-on-dips for long-term investors.