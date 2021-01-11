markets

What's in store for Sensex & Nifty in 2021?

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty may register a double-digit return in 2021 led by economic recovery. Sensex may surpass the level of 50,000 while the Nifty50 index may trade in the range of 14,000-15,000 in 2021, according to a poll of analysts conducted by Moneycontrol. About 40 percent of the total respondents believe the Sensex may top 50,000 while some 33 percent are of the view that the Sensex may trade in the range of 45,000-48,000 for the year. For Nifty, 47 percent of total respondents believe the index may trade in the range of 14,000-15,000 during 2021. Some 33 percent of the total respondents are of the view Nifty may hover between 13,500 and 14,500.