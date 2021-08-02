markets

What pushed Nifty Metal index 8% higher in a week?

The Nifty Metal index jumped 8 percent in the week ended July 30 after a brief phase of consolidation. The sector has been in the limelight as earnings have seen a steady improvement quarter on quarter amid an improved business outlook. China has increased export duties, between 10 percent and 25 percent, on steel products, including hot-rolled coils with effect from August 1. This fuelled the sudden rally in the metal stocks. The action by China will benefit Indian steel manufacturers' as Indian steel is still roughly 15 percent cheaper compared with global steel prices. Experts believe a sustained trade above 5,500 will extend the up move to the levels of 6,000 for the Nifty Metal index.