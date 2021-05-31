markets

What is Golden Cross in market parlance?

If you are an active stock market investor, you must have come across 'Golden Cross'. This is nothing but a technical indicator that is worth taking a look if you are a trader. It signals a bullish breakout that indicates a rally in the stock or the underlying security. The most commonly used moving averages are the 50-day and the 200-day moving average. Golden Cross is a technical pattern that occurs when the short-term moving average of the underlying asset, say a 50-Day Moving Average, goes above the long-term moving average i.e. 200-day Moving Average, on any timeframe chart (daily, monthly, weekly, or yearly). It is emblematic of the bullish sentiment in the market.