What is bullish Marubozu in market parlance?

A Marubozu is a single candlestick pattern that indicates that the underlying stock or index traded in just one direction—on the upside—throughout the trading session on any given day. A Marubozu candle usually is just one long body candle with no upper or lower shadows. What this simply means is that buyers or the bulls remained in control of the price. The opening becomes the lowest point and the close is the highest point of any given trading session. A bullish Marubozu indicates bullishness for the underlying security.