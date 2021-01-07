markets

What Georgia poll results mean for Indian markets

Markets were glued to the twin runoff elections in Georgia in the US. Democrats defeated Republicans in both seats, gaining control of the US Senate. That means US President-elect Joe Biden (a Democrat) will be able to implement his legislative agenda in the first two years. A Democratic Senate will lead to more Covid stimulus including an expansion of health-care subsidies, tax increase on the rich and a comprehensive immigration overhaul. Though tax increases and regulatory changes are negative for markets, increased fiscal stimulus means more money will find way into emerging markets such as India. Good news for Indian markets.