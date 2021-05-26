markets

What explains rise of retail investors in India?

The Indian market is witnessing a strong surge in the number of retail investors. Data by the Bombay Stock Exchange shows the number of registered investors in India rose nearly 39% to 6.92 crore from a year ago. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are states that top the number of retail investors. This increase is reflected in the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms, which hit the $3 trillion mark on May 21, making it the eighth largest market in the world. Strong gains in equity, easy availability of booking apps and websites and the pursuit of alternative sources of income during the pandemic caused the surge in the number of retail participants.