What exactly happens in a 'roadshow' for an IPO?

A roadshow is extremely critical to the success of an initial public offering (IPO). Many believe the fascinating video history of the company narrated by Jack Ma during the roadshows contributed to the spectacular market debut by Alibaba in 2014. Roadshows involve a whirlwind series of presentations by the management and advisors in different locations to introduce the IPO to potential investors and boost interest. Financials, strategy, risks, goals, and more are spelt out as part of a sales pitch. The response at roadshows influences the pricing of the IPO. In the post-Covid-era, travel to different cities and one-on-one meetings have been replaced by ‘virtual roadshows' over videoconferences.