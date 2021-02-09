What does Budget 2021 mean for stock market?

Most market participants and analysts believe Union Budget 2021 was growth-oriented and a long-term positive for equity market because of its impetus on growth. In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's intent to not compromise on growth or resort to conservative methods of raising taxes to fund capital expenditure. The Budget made a volley of proposals for key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare and finance. Experts expect the Budget to also benefit capital goods, automobile and pharmaceuticals sectors. No wonder then that market cheered on Budget day snapping its six-day losing streak to jump nearly 5 percent.