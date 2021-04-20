What are Corona-proof sectors for investors?

The Sensex is down by about 8 percent from a record high of 52,516 recorded in February 2021. The fall can be attributed to rise in COVID cases that could hurt the economic recovery. Long-term investors can use any knee-jerk reaction due to the COVID surge as a buying opportunity. Experts recommend a few ‘Corona-proof' sectors. Which are these? Pharma and IT, which were the best performers of 2020, are expected to continue to do well in 2021 as well. The chemical sector will gain from China-focussed strategy. Once things stabilise, the focus will again shift towards financials and domestic cyclical as they are best positioned for economic recovery.