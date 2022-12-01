 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Up and coming competitors are not a worry for Asian Paints, says Saurabh Mukherjea

Shubham Raj & N Mahalakshmi
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

In the last few years, a number of new players have announced their entry into the paints industry including big pocketed players like JSW Group and Grasim Industries.

Saurabh Mukherjea, whose portfolio management services (PMS) fund is heavily invested in paint producer Asian Paints, is not worried about competition heating up in the paints industry. He rather believes it is good news.

“This is a competitive free market economy and we need our companies to be kept on their toes by credible challenges emerging,” Mukherjea told Moneycontrol. “But the barriers to entry are extremely high.”

The paints industry in the country is dominated by Asian Paints with the rest of the market share divided among Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Indigo Paints, and other smaller players.

Some have expressed concerns that the entry of new players will lead to market share erosion for Asian Paints and could also result in lower margins due to pricing pressure.

However, Mukherjea said making it big in the paint industry is not easy. He cited a number of examples of companies that have failed to make a mark in the industry in India such as Shalimar Paints and Sherwin-Williams Paints.