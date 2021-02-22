Top 4 IPOs of 2020 rose over 100% since listing

In a COVID year, as many as 14 IPOs with an issue size of more than Rs 100 crore were listed on the bourses. At least 13 of these are up more than 10 percent, and four out of the 13 companies have more than doubled investors' wealth since listing. Companies such as Route Mobile, Burger King, Rossari Biotech, and Happiest Minds more than doubled investors' wealth. Experts say that investors who are looking for short-term investments can book profits in stocks that have more than doubled. That said, there is still tremendous growth potential and long-term investors can stay invested.