The allure of bonus shares

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.
The anti-defection law came into effect on March 1, 1985. According to the law, an MP or MLA can be disqualified from the House if they voluntarily give up party membership, or if they disobey the party on a vote in the House.
If two-third members of a party in the House agree to merge with another party or form a new one, the law does not apply. In 2019, 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs in Goa switched over to the BJP.
The 1967 political instability in Haryana highlighted the need for an anti-defection law. However, today politicians have found ways to work around the law.