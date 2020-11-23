markets
The allure of bonus shares
A company's net worth is made up of equity capital and reserves. In a bonus issue, a company issues new equity shares at no cost to existing shareholders by moving part of reserves to equity capital. A 1:1 bonus issue means 100 shares of Rs 10 each will now become 200 shares of Rs 10 each. Does that mean your value doubles? No, because in theory, the net worth remains the same and the earnings per share in this example will halve. Then why do shares jump on a bonus announcement? It's debatable.

Profitability vs profit
In the pandemic, many companies’ profits are declining but profitability is stable or even improving. Profit is an absolute measure, say Rs100. But profitability is relative to another financial measure, usually sales. Profitability measures how much of sales is retained after meeting expenses. If revenue is Rs1000 then profitability in our example is 10percent--Rs1000 divided by Rs 100. But if revenue falls to Rs800 and net profit to Rs 90 then profitability has actually increased to 11.3percent. That explains why profits may go down but profitability could increase.

Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

Anti-Defection Law: What is it?
The anti-defection law came into effect on March 1, 1985. According to the law, an MP or MLA can be disqualified from the House if they voluntarily give up party membership, or if they disobey the party on a vote in the House.

If two-third members of a party in the House agree to merge with another party or form a new one, the law does not apply. In 2019, 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs in Goa switched over to the BJP.

The 1967 political instability in Haryana highlighted the need for an anti-defection law. However, today politicians have found ways to work around the law.

