NHAI optimistic about meeting asset monetization target of Rs 20,000 crore in FY'23: Chairperson

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is optimistic about meeting the asset monetization target of Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal amid ongoing economic uncertainties and geo-political instability, a top official said. The national road infrastructure building entity will raise the monetization amount through NHAI Infrastructure Investment Trust or InVIT and Toll-Operate-Transfer or TOT routes.

In the previous fiscal, NHAI had raised Rs 8,000 crore monetization for five projects accounting for 400 km through the first tranche of InVIT. InvITs are collective investment vehicles similar to a mutual fund, which enables direct monetary investment from individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects which earn them a small portion of the income as a return. "We are optimistic about the asset monetization plan of Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal as the appetite remains robust among investors," NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya told.