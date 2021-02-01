markets

Investors registered with BSE hits record high

The strong gains in equities after March 2020 lows has drawn a record number of retail investors to the Indian stock market. BSE data shows over six crore investors are registered with BSE currently, a 3 percent and 8 percent rise month-on-month and quarter-on-quarter, respectively and 28 percent rise year-on-year. Retail participation through trading accounts and mutual funds is also because the low interest rates have taken the shine off income instruments. Maharashtra leads with more than a crore registered investors, followed by Gujarat with about 80 lakh investors and Uttar Pradesh with nearly 44 lakh investors.