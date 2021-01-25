markets

How to invest in US markets

Investing in global stocks is catching on among Indian high net worth individuals, tech executives and active stock investors. Platforms such as Stockal, Vested Finance and Globalise allow Indians to open demat accounts in the US. Investors can take advantage of the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which lets citizens transfer $250,000 a year abroad. Stocks such as Tesla, Netflix, Google, Facebook are hot picks among Indian investors. Typically, techies with previous work experience in the US are active in this space. Startups are hoping the regulator makes the LRS route easier and digital, which in turn could encourage more investors to trade through this route.