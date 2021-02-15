markets

How should investors deploy money in 2021?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021 was not just pragmatic but also gave an outline as to how the future would look. The government has put growth as a priority and focused on privatisation to foster growth. Investors should take cues from Budget when building their portfolio. If you plan to deploy cash post-Budget, follow a staggered way of investing and diversify your portfolio between direct equity, MFs, debt, gold and keep some cash in hand. Here's one piece of advice: Abhishek Chinchalkar of FYERS advises investors to put 40 percent in the direct equities, 20 percent in equity MFs, 15 percent in debt, 15 percent in gold, and retain the balance 10 percent as cash in hand.