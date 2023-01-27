markets

F&O Manual: Market in free fall, bearish traders mount pressure

The market slumped at the open on January 27 as weakness continued for another day. The broad-based Nifty declined 151 points, or 0.84 percent, to 17,740.95 even as the volatility index India VIX shot up 10 percent. Most traders maintained their bearish positions.

Nifty futures began the new series with a drop of 0.7 percent to 17,854. On the options front, 18,000 and 18,900 saw heavy call writing, as they emerge as the new hurdles for the index. Put writing was seen at 17,800 and 17,900 as they tried to fight it out.

“Sell on rise,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivative trader and a Sebi-registered investment adviser, indicating he was bearish on the market.

Shijumon Antony, another trader, too, said he was overall bearish on the market but expected a bounceback at current levels. He is sitting on the sidelines unless the bounce happens.

Barring auto, which saw a long buildup, all other sectors saw a short buildup, led by capital goods, infrastructure, telecom and cement.

A short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls along with high open interest and volume. A long build-up is a bullish sign when open interest and volume increase with the rise in the price of a stock.

Dixon Technology was under intense selling pressure as it cut guidance. The stock plunged 20 percent and open interest shot up 27 percent, a clear sign of a short buildup. Towers, Power Finance Commission, Ambuja Cements, HPCL and ACC, too, saw a short buildup.

Tata Motors, which surprised the market by swinging back in the black in Q3, was the favoured one among the market participants. It saw a long buildup along with Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor.

