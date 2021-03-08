markets

FIIs buy equities for 5th straight month in Feb

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned out to be net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive month in February. FIIs invested Rs 25,787 crore in the Indian equities in February 2021, data available with NSDL showed. While signs of economic recovery and better-than-expected corporate earnings attracted foreign funds, the Union Budget 2021 seems to have boosted FII inflow as February's inflow into equities is the fourth-highest since January 2020. Experts believe low-interest rates and stimulus will continue to underpin the market and proliferate FII inflow. However, rising bond yields are seen as a risk that can impact FII inflow.