FDC shares jump 3% after company says media report on demerger 'erroneous'

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm FDC has issued a clarification on a media report that stated that the company is looking to demerge non-prescription brands into a separate entity and subsequently raise Rs 1,200 crore by diluting a significant minority stake.

"We hereby clarify that the said article is erroneous and has the potential to mislead the investors," a filing by FDC said. It further requested all the stakeholders "not to be misled by such information in the newspapers/social media."

"This is to bring to your kind attention that we have come across a news article published in Economic Times today by Mr Reghu Balakrishnan and Mr Indulal PM captioned as 'FDC Looking to Demerge its Top OTC Brands into Separate Entity," it added.

The Economic Times report, citing sources, had said that Price Waterhouse Coopers India is working with the company in the process of the demerger and the set up of the new unit.

The report added that major brands to be bought under the new entity include its market-leading ORS brand Electrical and Energy drink Enerzel. The Over-the-counter (OTC) business reportedly has a revenue of Rs 300 crore and was predicted in the report to be valued at Rs 2,500 crore.

Reportedly, the price of the FDC share also jumped 3 percent after the clarification was issued. At around 11.01 AM, FDC Ltd was trading at Rs 366.50 per piece up by Rs 9.85 or 2.76 percent from its previous closing of Rs 356.65 per piece on the BSE, IIFL Securities reported.