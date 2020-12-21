markets

Burger King triples in 3 days from issue price

Quick restaurant chain Burger King India shares, which opened at a listing premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14, tripled in just 3 trading sessions from its issue price. The listing premium was better-than-expected given the stellar subscription and consistent strong revenue growth as well as store additions over the past more than five years of operations. The stock opened at Rs 115.35, against the issue price of Rs 60, on the BSE on December 14 and closed at Rs 199 on December 16 – gains of about 231%. Experts are of the view that investors should tap this opportunity and hold the stock for a multibagger story for 2-3 years.