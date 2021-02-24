markets

BEER in the markets

BEER refers to the Bond yield Earnings yield Ratio. It is calculated by dividing the yield of 10-year government bonds (typically) by the earnings yield of a benchmark (e.g. Nifty). Earnings yield is the inverse of the price-earnings multiple. When the ratio is higher than one, it suggests that stocks are overvalued and vice-versa. Put it another way, BEER more than one means the yield on risk-free security is higher than that on a risky asset class. Investors have started to pay attention to BEER as bond yields rise thanks to the heavy government borrowing programme while earnings yield falls. ​