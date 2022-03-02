markets

Aluminium, oil prices jump to all-time high due to supply shortage in Russia

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant sanctions have sent prices of aluminium and oil to new record high. The aluminium price has hit an all time high at $3,560. And, oil prices soared on March 2, with US crude hitting its highest level since June 2014.

The international benchmark Brent crude hit a high of $107.57 per barrel, a price last seen in July 2014. Prices are up 10 percent this week. Traders are reluctant to buy Russian oil due to payment and delivery concerns.

Russia provides 15-20 percent of EU annual metals imports. As one of the largest suppliers of aluminium to the global market, fears following sanctions implemented by NATO and other allied countries against Russia have resulted in a rapid increase of the price of aluminium.

Nickel flows from Russia are also disrupted as shippers have backed out. Russia produces about 6 percent of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7 percent of global nickel mine supplies.

Prices first topped the $100-mark when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting fears of supply disruptions from key exporter Russia, in what is already a very tight market.

Severe sanctions announced last week included blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, disrupting commodities exports from Russia.

The International Energy Agency agreed on on March 1 to release 60 million barrels of oil in a synchronised release, putting a stop to market gains.

Against that backdrop, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, and their allies, together known as OPEC , are meeting on March 2, where they are anticipated to stick to their plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month.