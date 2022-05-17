HomeNewsMcminisMarkets

Adani-Holcim deal: Implications for ACC-Ambuja investors and the cement sector

Vatsala Kamat   •

Optimism on the deal comes from the group’s intent to create an integrated conglomerate across infrastructure verticals and also because the cement sector is poised for an uptrend

representative image
The Holcim-Adani deal has been cemented. With this, global cement group Holcim’s hitherto speculated exit from India has become a reality. And Gautam Adani, promoter of an infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in ports, airports, power, roads and renewable, acquires two of India’s listed cement companies, Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd.  In a master stroke, the Adani group catapults to No.2 position in the domestic cement industry, after the Aditya Birla group’s UltraTech Cement Ltd, which is the market...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers