Adani-Holcim deal: Implications for ACC-Ambuja investors and the cement sector

The Holcim-Adani deal has been cemented. With this, global cement group Holcim’s hitherto speculated exit from India has become a reality. And Gautam Adani, promoter of an infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in ports, airports, power, roads and renewable, acquires two of India’s listed cement companies, Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd. In a master stroke, the Adani group catapults to No.2 position in the domestic cement industry, after the Aditya Birla group’s UltraTech Cement Ltd, which is the market...