2020 wrap: Sensex, Nifty rallied 15% last year

Indian market created history in 2020 as both Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs in 2020. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 15.7 percent while the Nifty50 rallied 14.9 percent in 2020 to post its best year since 2017. Divis Laboratories, added to the Nifty towards the end of September, topped the list with 106 percent gains, followed by DRL, Cipla and Infosys which gained 43-80 percent each. IndusInd Bank, Coal India, ONGC and IOC were the year's biggest losers, falling 10-40 percent each. Investors' wealth rose by Rs 32 lakh cr in 2020. The average market-capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 155.53 lakh crore recorded in December 31 2019 to Rs 188.03 lakh crore as on December 31, 2020.