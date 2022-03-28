March 2022 Bharat Bandh: All you need to know

Workers' unions from various sectors including coal, steel, oil, bank and insurance have called for a strike from 6 AM on March 28 to 6 AM on March 30, essentially covering two working days. Banking services, among other essential services, are likely to be disrupted. The nationwide bandh has been declared to protest against various policies of the union government such as slashed PF interest rates. It is also against the hike in fuel prices. Among their demands are the scrapping of proposed changes to labour laws and privatisation; higher wages under MNREGA and regularisation of workers.