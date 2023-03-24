Last-minute tax planning: 3 things to look at

As we move closer to 31 March, many of us make mistakes. For instance, we invest in instruments that are either easy to purchase or the first one on offer. In reality, we may not even need these investments, nor would they be suited for us. An insurance policy, for instance, that comes with multi-year commitments such as annual premiums, could get difficult to sustain.

At times, just top-ups in existing investments might suffice. For investments, employee’s provident fund, public provident fund, equity linked savings scheme, national pension scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and National Savings Certificate, can be good. Choose wisely.