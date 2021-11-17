Key takeaways from COP26 Climate Conference​

After more than two weeks of debates and negotiations, the COP26 climate conference concluded with the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact by 197 countries. Nations have agreed to act to limit global-temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius. They have decided to phase down coal use and fossil-fuel subsidies; and to revisit and strengthen their 2030 climate plans by the end of next year. The agreement also expressed deep regret that wealthy nations failed to provide $100 billion in funding to poorer countries grappling with climate impact.