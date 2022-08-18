Is Musk buying ManU?

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, on August 16 tweeted that he was buying football club Manchester United. However, much to the disappointment of United fans across the world, Musk was only joking. However, Musk did say that if he was to buy any sports team, it would be Manchester United. "They were my fav (sic) team as a kid," Musk said. Musk has a history of posting irreverent tweets. He has also drawn scrutiny from regulators over a tweet that said that the $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter “cannot move forward." He also ran afoul of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, for tweets in 2018 about taking Tesla private.