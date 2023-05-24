Is Indian aviation a two man show?

After decades of turbulence in the sector with many private players shutting down, the Indian airlines sector seems to be moving towards stability and a sort of duopoly under the Tata Group and IndiGo. The Tata group which acquired Air India will merge its two other airlines -- Vistara and AirAsia -- with the former. As of now the combined market share of the three airlines is 25.1 percent. Post merger and with fleet expansion and the Tata Group's financial backing, Air India's market share should increase if all things are on a proper track. The market leader InterGlobe Aviation has a 55.7 percent market share.

[caption id="attachment_10638671" align="alignnone" width="524"] State of domestic aviation[/caption]