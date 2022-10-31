Invest in gold through a variety of options

Gold, over centuries, has been a sought after investment vehicle among investors around the world. In India it has more significance than in other countries given its auspiciousness. Over the last many decades it has also provided steady returns.

There are many ways to invest in gold, the most popular ones being physical gold, digital gold and gold exchange-traded funds. Whereas physical gold has been around for a long time, the other two options are relatively new and offer a slew of benefits including immediate liquidity.

