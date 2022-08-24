How will Supertech's Twin Towers fall?

On August 28, Supertech's Twin Towers will be brought down following a Supreme Court order issued in August 2021. Edifice Engineering, which specialises in demolition of structures such as factors and houses, will oversee this. This demolition will be done using 3,700 kg of explosives, which will be a mix of dynamite and emulsions. The explosives were bought in installments from PESO-authorised magazine in Palwal. A six-member team stationed 250 metres away will press the trigger which will ignite the explosives in 9 seconds and bring down the structure in a waterfall-pattern implosion in another four seconds. The demolition is expected to generate 30,000 tonnes of waste.