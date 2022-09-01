How will RBI's fraud registry work?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering setting up a fraud registry to check bank frauds. The RBI received 4.18 lakh complaints under its ombudsman schemes in FY22, up 9.4 percent from the previous fiscal. The fraud registry aims to keep repeat offenders away from the banking system. The registry will do this by capturing information such as internet protocol (IP) address, phone number(s) and other details of offenders. Once the details are logged, the RBI plans to get them blacklisted. The RBI is in talks with several agencies and stakeholders to finalise this.