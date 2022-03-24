How will UPI Lite work?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is putting a significant thrust on expanding the ambit of digital payments. It wants to facilitate offline digital payments and also through feature phones. For offline payments, RBI had directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to float UPI Lite. In a letter to the banks, NPCI detailed plans to introduce an on-device wallet in which customers can load up to Rs 2,000. The wallet can then be used to make payments of a maximum amount of Rs 200 even without an internet connection. The transactions can be executed without a UPI PIN and customers using multiple UPI apps can have multiple on-device balances.