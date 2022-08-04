How to retrieve unclaimed bank deposits

A bank account becomes inoperative when no transaction has been done through it for over two years. As per RBI regulations, every bank should list the details of such accounts on its website. In case your account has been inoperative, visit the bank's branch with a filled claim form, deposit receipts and documents under Know Your Customer to claim the money. It is advisable to go to the home branch, especially if the claim is related to an old account. If you are the heir or nominee, you will also need the death certificate. After verification, the bank will release the money along with the interest due.