How to make use of unused gold?

Over decades Indians are used to collecting gold across a host of auspicious occasions including weddings and festivals. How can one make use of some of the unused gold that isn’t worn anymore? The answer may lie in one word: recycling.

Recycling gold can help create fresh and new-age designs. Indeed there may be a small fee called “making charges” depending upon how complex a new design is. Another way in which gold can be used while it is idle is to seek a loan against it. Many Non-banking financial companies offer funds up to 75% of the value of gold. Indeed the interest may vary. However, gold continues to shine as a strong collateral.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.