 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC Minis

How prevention is getting the better of cure

Debangana Ghosh
Aug 22, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

A recent report by Chiratae Ventures, Amazon Web Services, and Redseer Strategy Consultants on preventive healthcare highlighted that the segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 22 per cent by 2025, reaching $197 billion. Along with curative healthcare sector, the total market size will be around $487 billion by 2025. As of 2021, preventive healthcare sector was valued at $93 billion, accounting for approximately 36 per cent of the overall healthcare expenditure in India. Covid-19 has been a game changer for the segment; urbanisation, government initiatives and access to online information have furthered its growth. Meanwhile, more than 40 start-ups have come up in the preventive space clocking around $1 billion in funding in the last three years.

 

Debangana Ghosh
TAGS: #Amazon Web Services #AWS #Chiratae Ventures #MC Mini #Redseer Strategy Consultants
first published: Aug 22, 2022 07:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.