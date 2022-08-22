How prevention is getting the better of cure

A recent report by Chiratae Ventures, Amazon Web Services, and Redseer Strategy Consultants on preventive healthcare highlighted that the segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 22 per cent by 2025, reaching $197 billion. Along with curative healthcare sector, the total market size will be around $487 billion by 2025. As of 2021, preventive healthcare sector was valued at $93 billion, accounting for approximately 36 per cent of the overall healthcare expenditure in India. Covid-19 has been a game changer for the segment; urbanisation, government initiatives and access to online information have furthered its growth. Meanwhile, more than 40 start-ups have come up in the preventive space clocking around $1 billion in funding in the last three years.