How much will blending cost power discoms?

Thermal gencos have been asked to increase blending of imported coal to 6% of their requirement in the first half of next fiscal, i.e between April and September 2023. According to Crisil's research, this would mean an additional cost of Rs 11,000 crore year on year (YoY) for distribution companies (discoms) to purchase power. Last April, in 2022, the government had asked gencos to increase their blending to 10% of their requirement and the gencos raised the blending to 5.4% between April and November. Crisil expects this blending ratio to continue through FY23, raising the cost for power utilities by Rs 42,000 crore YoY.