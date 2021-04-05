markets

How much should one allocate to US markets?

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio abroad, the US is a good option, per experts. That country has emerged as an excellent alternative, especially in the last 12 months, as it offers a wide variety of global diversification opportunities, including options to invest in other markets via ETFs or via ADRs. Recent trends sourced from brokerage firms investing in US markets suggest that investors aged between 30 and 40 years are actively investing in US markets via their platforms. With the recent passing of infrastructure stimulus in the US, experts say manufacturing, tech, energy and materials stocks also look exciting. Earlier, Indian investors were mostly focussed on FAANG stocks.