How is waste used to construct roads?

While there are several experiments are currently underway to make roads more environmentally friendly by incorporating waste plastic into their surface. At the moment various mixtures of asphalt and plastic have been developed and are now being tested on many road sections. Plastic contains high concentrations of polymers, which makes this material an effective binding agent. It has another beneficial property: highways made with amounts of plastic are more stable in fluctuating temperatures. Plastic can be used in the production of modified bitumen. Apart from plastic slag, refined metal materials, including copper, steel, and aluminium can be used for the construction of roads.

