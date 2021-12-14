How is monetary policy formulated in India?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) determines the policy interest rate required to achieve the inflation target. It is assisted by the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Department, and its process involves taking views of key stakeholders in the economy and using the analytical work done by the RBI. Once the monetary policy is set, the Financial Markets Operations Department (FMOD) operationalises it, mainly through day-to-day liquidity-management actions. The Financial Markets Committee (FMC) meets daily to review the liquidity conditions to ensure that the operating target of the weighted average call money rate (WACR) is aligned with the repo rate.