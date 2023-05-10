How is MF expense ratio calculated?

Mutual funds are permitted to charge certain operating expenses for managing a scheme – such as sales & marketing / advertising expenses, administrative expenses, transaction costs, investment management fees, registrar fees, custodian fees, audit fees – as a percentage of the fund's daily net assets.

All such costs for running and managing a mutual fund scheme are collectively referred to as ‘Total Expense Ratio' (TER).

While equity funds can charge up to 2.25 percent, non-equity schemes can charge up to 2 percent as base expense ratio.

TER is made available on the website of the mutual fund and in the fact sheet.